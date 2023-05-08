The mention of banning books hits a nerve for most people, me included. Banning books undermines our democracy, infringes upon our rights and puts limits on our education. Banning books limits our perspectives and takes away our ability to discern information for ourselves.

Those who want to restrict access to certain materials in our schools would adamantly deny that they are doing exactly that — banning books.

But aren’t they doing so, when they have lists of what they want to restrict access to or remove from our libraries?

Parents have every right to make decisions for their own children, and our school district has a process to do just that. Those same parents — and their candidates for school board — do not have the right to restrict access for others.

This is not a discussion about the content or value of certain materials. School personnel have a process to vet that. This is about challenging the right of a few to dictate for all.

It is also the right of students, particularly in high school, to see other points of view, to expand their perspectives, to make decisions for themselves and to evaluate and test their own understanding of the world. Sometimes these views will make them uncomfortable but also stretch their understanding of the experience of others.

I will be voting for the Support MT Schools candidates on May 16 — JoAnn Hentz, Terrance Henderson, Sara Woodbury, Patrick Grenter and Mark Boldizar. Please join me. They are on both parties’ ballots.

Pam Middleton

Manheim Township