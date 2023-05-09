I recently received a Facebook message with what was labeled a “Book Awareness” survey that was being circulated by a private group called MT Parents Unite. After just a few questions, it became readily apparent to me that the purpose of the “survey” was not to solicit useful information or parents’ opinions and input about books used by schools and their libraries. Instead, it was to scare and misinform parents into giving support for banning books.

Banning books limits intellectual freedom and curiosity, which limits the freedom of expression. It deprives students of the opportunity to explore diverse perspectives and ideas, ultimately hindering critical thinking, empathy and understanding.

Removing books because they include topics some parents find to be uncomfortable adversely affects students who may feel that their voices and experiences are not valued, which leads to feelings of isolation and disengagement from their education.

Overall, banning books has a negative impact on the intellectual and educational growth of students, as well as their sense of inclusion and belonging in the school community.

We need to protect the ability of young people to have access to books from which they can learn about and understand different perspectives. These books help them grow into adults who can think for themselves.

Individual parents certainly have the right to set rules for their own children, but they do not have the right to decide for other parents what books are available to their children.

For these reasons, I support the group of Support MT Schools candidates: JoAnn Hentz, Terrance Henderson, Sara Woodbury, Patrick Grenter and Mark Boldizar.

Donavee Berger

Manheim Township