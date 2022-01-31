When I visited a history museum in Moscow in 1989, I asked our guide why there was only one wheelbarrow in the museum. She replied, “We never learned about our real Russian history. What we were taught was false.”

Are we at a point in our American history when books that tell the reality of our checkered history are banned or considered too controversial for students to read?

My historical fiction book, “Costly Freedom,” about Reconstruction days in Marietta, Georgia, has been under investigation by Facebook and was taken down because of a report that the subject matter is “controversial.” The story centers around the relationships of three 12-year-old boys — one who was formerly enslaved, one Southern boy and my great-grandfather’s oldest son. They are prevented from attending school together because of the Ku Klux Klan. The book has an extensive teacher resource chapter that includes a time line of the history of slavery and racism in America from 1619, the year the first slave ship arrived in Virginia.

My publishing company set up the Facebook page for secondary school librarians and teachers with reviews of my book included. What I suspect may have happened is that a newly elected school board member or parent did not want their children or students to learn about the true story of what Jim Wallis has called “American’s Original Sin” in his book of the same name. Sadly, that book may also be on a list of books that some schools, libraries and museums will ban, along with mine.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township