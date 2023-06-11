A note of caution to all those parents and school board members intent on regulating library books and using other forms of censorship or restrictions on learning:

The results may backfire because your favorite books could also be a target of the new rules. A school district in Utah removed the Bible from elementary and middle schools for its violent and vulgar passages.

Perhaps it is best to allow students to have exposure to a variety of knowledge, with discussion at home about what values the family wishes to follow.

Keep these thoughts in mind in November, when the future direction of some of our local schools will be at stake. Elect school board members who will take seriously the retention of good teachers, the financial health of the district, and the welfare of all students.

Jeanette Bontrager

Lititz