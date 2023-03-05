The writer of the Feb. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Banning guns is not the answer” was wrong when he said bans on assault-style weapons don’t work.

He was correct in stating that a 2004 study funded by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that the federal assault weapons ban of 1994 did not decrease gun deaths and injuries in general.

But a more recent (2021) study at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine looked specifically at mass shootings. It found that the federal assault weapons ban (which also banned large-capacity magazines) resulted in significant decreases in mass shootings and the number of gun deaths and injuries from those shootings.

The study estimated that the ban, if continued to the date of the study, would have prevented 30 public mass shootings that killed 339 people and injured 1,139.

While the study said the ban did not result in a decrease in other types of gun deaths and injuries, the study’s author states, “when looking at mass shootings, it is super effective.”

So far this year, the U.S. has averaged more than one mass shooting per day. We are unique in the world in this regard. Studies have found that child anxiety levels increase near mass shootings, and that nearly a third of adults avoid certain public places due to mass shootings.

Americans are living in fear, yet the letter writer feels unsafe when the government talks about banning guns. Rather than banning guns, the letter writer states, we should do something meaningful.

The federal assault weapons ban was highly effective in reducing mass shootings. That is meaningful.

Amy Donohue

Lower Chanceford Township

York County