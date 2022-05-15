Get ready, Lancaster County residents. The Republican morality police are at it again. Now they’re seemingly moving to stop all legal abortions in America, even those without which the life of the woman would be threatened.

And I believe that’s just the beginning. They will then go after other long-held freedoms that we have come to take for granted. If you think they won’t come after all forms of contraception, then you’re just not paying attention.

If you like the idea of elected federal and state Republicans increasing their control over your most personal and private decisions, then you welcome these intrusions. If not, then pay close attention.

Steve Shapiro

Lancaster