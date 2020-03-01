In response to Dennis Downey’s Feb. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed, “A view from the pew on diocese’s bankruptcy”:
The church, clergy and laity not involved in this sin are in shock at the enormity of the harm perpetrated on innocent children. The diocese wants to help the victims through compensation, prayer and begging for forgiveness. They planned to use funds put aside for future events. These funds are helpful, but not limitless. When some victims were given more time to sue in civil court, the church had to find a way to keep paying, and to preserve its ability to keep all of its functions viable.
Bankruptcy gave the church the ability to restructure its assets and to keep its charities, schools, nursing homes, etc., alive and working. Along with monetary compensation, the victims need help to believe that their lives matter. They must be encouraged to choose between being a forever victim or freedom to live a happy life. The only way to get out of the darkness is forgiveness. Choosing to forgive the evildoers will free the victim from the burden of hate, guilt, revenge and sadness. Jesus forgave those who were nailing him to the cross. Monetary compensation will help to pay expenses, but forgiveness will return your spiritual life. Don’t abandon your faith. Your faith didn’t hurt you. Those who hurt you are being judged by God.
In this situation, bankruptcy is a necessary choice. Be not afraid, God will get his church through this.
Marian Rossi
Manor Township