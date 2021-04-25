The April 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“This county’s health”) regarding the potential creation of a county health department ended with these words: “a serious, fact-based, good-faith and inclusive discussion on this important issue is long overdue.”

While on the surface this sounds rational and appropriate, facts seem to vary based on which side of the debate you are on.

For instance, some of the facts presented by LNP | LancasterOnline, in my opinion, misconstrue the truth.

The April 9 article “Sturla favors health agencies” states: “Under current law, a department in Lancaster would initially operate with a $2 million annual budget, of which only $160,000, or 8%, would come directly from county taxpayers, according to projections by the county’s Partnership for Public Health.”

What LNP | LancasterOnline fails to state is that county health departments, as they mature, increase in their cost to local taxpayers.

For instance, Chester County’s public health department had a $10.4 million operating budget in 2018 and has been approved for a $13.7 million budget this year. The cost to local taxpayers has increased.

As one studies the need for a health department, finding common ground among the various parties is essential. Presenting one side of the story defeats the effort to find common ground.

If the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board is to continue to be a strong proponent of a county health department, it is essential that the newspaper provide balanced information. The board’s eagerness to push an agenda does not necessarily serve our community well. I urge it to do better.

Joe Halstead

Mountville