It baffles me as to how people can continue to support former President Donald Trump.

In my view, Trump has done more to destroy democracy than any other president in history. He tried to steal an election. He incited a riot against Congress. He has his minions trying to change election laws to make it harder to vote. He essentially tried to destroy NATO and rebuffed our allies while playing footsies with Russia, China and North Korea. He had in his possession confidential documents from the White House, and who knows what he did or intended to do with them.

In addition, I believe that Trump is an embarrassment to this country because of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he made idiotic remarks about buying Greenland, dropping a nuclear bomb on a hurricane, and Italy allegedly using its satellites to change the votes in election machines.

It seemed that, while Trump was in office, a day didn’t go by without him lying about something. If he was Pinocchio, I believe that his nose would stretch from one end of the country to the other.

I could go on, but there is a word limit for letters to the editor.

So for those who continue to support Trump, brush up on your history and I believe that you will see similarities between Trump’s actions and what happened in Nazi Germany. If you continue to support Trump and his cohorts who promote his lies and do his bidding, I believe that you are helping to destroy democracy.

Vote Republican, if you wish, but choose a Republican who is not a stooge to Trump.

George Mavros

East Hempfield Township