I read the Lancaster County pollution article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble with great interest, because I have always thought that the county’s air pollution was nowhere near one of the worst in the country (“Report may not give full picture,” April 19).

I am flabbergasted to learn that the state Department of Environmental Protection, Environmental Protection Agency and American Lung Association have been relying on only two test points in the county, and that at least one of them is in a localized, isolated area of bad pollution that is not at all representative of Lancaster County’s overall pollution. That is horrendous “science.”

What’s even worse is that these agencies appear to have known or should have known about this bad science and have done nothing for years to correct it.

Is this another example of “woke” science being used to force a false narrative in support of green energy? Or is it just utter government incompetence, once again? Both are totally unacceptable. And it shouldn’t take years to fix this!

Lancaster County and its residents shouldn't continue to be smeared and misled with this false science. And we shouldn’t have to pay to remediate false pollution either. If these departments and organizations can get away with using false data to support false claims in Lancaster County, could they also be doing it elsewhere in Pennsylvania and the United States? You be the judge!

Brad Harris

Manheim Township