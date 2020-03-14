President Donald Trump is everything we try to teach our children not to be. He is a liar, a bully, a braggart, a cheater, a coward and a hypocrite. If we wouldn’t tolerate this behavior in our children, why should we tolerate it in our president? Is this the example we want to set for our children and the rest of the world? His supporters not only tolerate it, they lavish praise on his despicable behavior. He makes fun of people with disabilities, shames our heroes, berates our allies and sides with Vladimir Putin and other dictators.

His 2016 slogan, “Make America Great Again,” is a dog whistle to people who long for the 1950s, when life appeared wonderful — and it was, for the white middle class. But beneath that surface was an ugly world of racism and segregation that apparently many people believe should still exist today. Trump taps into this ugly underground stream of fear and hatred for his own personal gain and insatiable need for praise.

Former Vice President Joe Biden called this election “a battle for the soul of the nation.” Truer words were never spoken. The choice is ours when we step into the voting booth in November. Our children deserve a better role model and our country deserves better leadership. “One person, one vote” means that your vote has the same power as a billionaire’s vote. Let’s use that power in November to evict Trump, arguably the most divisive president in our history. Vote him out!

Vaughn Ferich

Penn Township