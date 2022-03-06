It’s not surprising that former President Donald Trump would say that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion strategy in Ukraine is “smart” and “savvy.” Trump loves dictators and, I believe, still has hopes of becoming one.

In my opinion, Trump is ignorant, immoral, homophobic, holier than thou and racist. So it’s no surprise that he’s the unquestioned leader of the Republican Party.

Trump lost the last election by more than 7 million popular votes and by 74 electoral votes, despite the efforts of people like U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to disenfranchise millions of voters.

There’s a lot of other bad news for the GOP. The U.S. Census Bureau reports the white population of this country decreased from about 80% of the population in 1980 to slightly over 60% in 2019. A Gallup poll found that the percentage of Americans who are church members dropped from 70% in 1999 to 47% in 2020. And Gallup states that the number of American adults identifying as LGBT rose to 5.6% in 2020.

Even in my town, parents and others are fighting efforts by the radical right to ban award-winning books from school libraries.

Could these facts explain why Republicans appear to be angry and afraid?

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown