My son has enjoyed Spooky Nook Sports as a place for fun and exercise for several years, but it is more than frightening when a business decides to become a venue for the propagators of the lies, conspiracies and hatred that led directly to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and that perpetuate the ongoing threat to our democracy.

When I heard that Spooky Nook was to host the “ReAwaken America Tour,” I called to find out why. I was told by their staff that “Spooky Nook is not responsible for the opinions of its renters.”

Lies that divide our nation and lead to an insurrection are not “opinions.” By giving shelter to this event, Spooky Nook showed itself to be unwilling to stand up for what is the backbone of our nation — our democracy.

If Spooky Nook cares nothing about our democracy, the rule of law or the the truth, then maybe Spooky Nook should not get our business.

I know it won’t be getting mine.

Anthony Israel

Lancaster