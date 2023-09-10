Elizabethtown Area School District recently contacted parents in the district and informed them that secondary school libraries would be closed temporarily to implement a new rating system instituted as part of a Policy 109 update (“Staff rating library books,” Sept. 1 LNP | LancasterOnline).

This is a grave disservice to the students of Elizabethtown schools and an infringement on student rights.

A 2018 article on Kappan, which covers education policy, states that “reading and writing scores tend to be higher for all students who have a full-time certified librarian, and when it comes to reading, students in at-risk subgroups tend to benefit more than all students combined.”

In addition, access to library resources and services for minors, as interpreted through the American Library Association’s “Library Bill of Rights,” affirms that the “lack of access to information can be harmful to minors. Libraries and their governing bodies must uphold this principle in order to provide adequate and effective service to minors.”

For an area that wants to “walk as a free people” and in which some moms champion “liberty,” there seems to be neither freedom nor liberty in Elizabethtown Area School District schools currently.

Denying students access to the library and access to books is censorship and a direct assault on the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Matthew Good

Ephrata