The Dec. 15 letter “Renewable energy cheaper, better” seemingly ignored many of the unseen costs of solar and wind energy.

Both wind and solar energy are intermittent producers of electricity. When the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine, production of electricity stops. Think of cold winter nights with no sun for solar panels or blazing hot summer heat when there is scarcely a hint of wind for wind generators.

This year’s European energy crisis, lasting months, was the result of unexpected low wind speeds across the continent.

How do we accommodate this intermittent power? By having backup power sources — coal, oil, natural gas and nuclear. So yes, your electric bill pays for large baseload generating capacity that at times sits idle, but must be available when needed so we don’t freeze or swelter when intermittent solar and wind are unavailable.

In California where they utilize both solar and wind extensively, this cheap energy has raised electricity rates to $0.2131 per kilowatt-hour, compared to Pennsylvania rates of $0.0908 per kilowatt-hour. That’s more than double. California also deals with blackouts and brownouts during periods of high energy demand.

In addition, the Dec. 15 letter makes no mention of the huge quantities of rare-earth metals, copper, aluminum and other raw materials that must be mined for wind generators, solar panels and batteries. These require environmentally destructive and costly strip-mining.

While the sun and wind may be free, their energy is certainly not cheap.

Walt Baumbach

West Donegal Township