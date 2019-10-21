You can tell a lot about candidates for office by looking at how they campaign. I was disgusted by the negative and conspiratorial political ads on TV last year leading up to the election. And I don’t usually like talking to the people who knock on my door in election season, as they seem more concerned than anything else with getting information from me.
But I was recently canvassed by a couple of the candidates for school board in Manheim Township running as “Support MT Schools.” They were courteous. They asked me what I thought about our schools, and they did not try to attack their opponents’ character. Moreover, it was clear that they have been attending school board meetings and they sounded knowledgeable about board business.
On Election Day, I am going to vote for JoAnn Hentz, Janet Carroll, Sara Grosh, Teddy Vasquez and Courtney Morton because these candidates are capable and ready to serve on school board.
Sam Ruiz
Manheim Township