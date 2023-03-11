The March 6 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Yes, the Bible is our moral guide” opined that gotquestions.org was a reliable source.

According to mediabiasfactcheck.com: “Got Questions is an online fundamentalist Christian ministry that answers questions surrounding Christian doctrines. S. Michael Houdmann founded it in February 2002. The website claims to have over 713,000 questions answered. Got Questions denies evolution, promotes Young Earth Creationism and denies anthropogenic global warming. The Ministry holds Christian Right views such as abortion is murder and condemnation of homosexuality. In summary, this source answers questions based on the Bible, which is not a scientific document and therefore has questionable information that does not align with the current world.”

Brian Long

North Myrtle Beach,

South Carolina