Recently, I started volunteering to help out with bingo night at my local volunteer fire company. Well, I subsequently received an email stating that I needed to submit to an FBI fingerprint and background check and a Pennsylvania child abuse background check. So I went through all the bureaucratic hoops and got my approvals.

But it makes me wonder about all those people who rail against government intervention into their lives and who don’t want their Second Amendment rights violated by the government. I just have to wonder why these people are unwilling to submit to background checks to see if they have a criminal history, have domestic or child abuse charges or are in arrears for child support, while they attend gun shows where they can purchase an AR-15-style rifle, high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets without any background check? Personal protection? I don’t think so!

Ken Fillo

Lititz