I often ponder many mysteries in my life such as, how did the Big Bang happen? How can we still see stars that have long since burned out? How do fireflies light up? How can most Republicans walk upright since they’ve lost their spines?
Fortunately, science can bring me answers regarding the Big Bang, starlight and fireflies, but it can’t solve the conundrum of Republicans defending and supporting the outright criminal, amoral, racist and sexist behavior of this president.
Add to this the president’s cruelty toward immigrants and people of color, his daily lies, his disrespect for the rule of law, and his abuse of power.
If there were a Democratic president in power right now behaving as he does, I can just imagine the Republicans’ outrage and indignation. Why can’t they summon up any adherence to truth, decency and basic moral values within themselves to stand up to him? Do they care about our country? Do they value power more? How can they sleep at night while supporting such a dangerous person? Where are their backbones?
These questions and the degradation of the current political climate are upsetting and puzzling to me. Perhaps Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham will explain it to us one day. (Yeah, like that will ever happen!)
Margie Hall
Warwick Township