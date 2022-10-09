I applaud Rebecca Logan for writing about axolotls and LNP | LancasterOnline for publishing this foot-long salamander’s disheartening story in the Sept. 25 edition (“A lotta axolotl”).

I was saddened to read that there are few axolotls left in high-altitude lakes surrounding Mexico City. And that small, wild population is being depleted by water pollution, invasive fish and habitat loss.

And yet, on top of all those threats, apparently some of these unique amphibians are being caught alive to be sold and housed in aquariums. They are difficult to keep alive in aquariums, making them a lot of trouble. And by being removed from their cold-lake habitats, they are gone from the wild, the same as if consumed by a predator.

But what is most distressing is that many kinds of turtles, snakes, lizards and other species are removed from their natural environments to be sold. That removal depletes each kind’s wild populations, just to make money and for some people’s pleasure.

If there are no laws protecting these wild creatures, people’s refusal to buy them would quickly stop the capturing of them to be sold, thus saving wild populations of each species.

Potential wildlife buyers should think about what is more important — their own egos and pleasures, or allowing wildlife to live and reproduce where it belongs, in its own natural habitats.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland