Sometimes I wish that the heads of state who seemingly want to go to war would just think for two minutes.

Would they be so quick to start a war if, instead of sending just the young men and women, they would be called too?

They are seemingly so quick to bury our young men and women. Would they be that quick or would they think twice if the 50-year-olds had to go to war?

It sounds silly, but would they think of other ways? What’s happening to this world where nobody can get along? So some of us have different views. I want a democracy. So do a lot of other people. Life is precious. Let’s keep it that way.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown