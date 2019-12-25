On Oct. 4, nine women cousins went to Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea. They sat us in a big room off to the side, and we were the first table. Nobody else ever came into the room. We ordered and got our food and in a little bit the waitress came in and said to us, “I just want you to know that when you are finished eating, you may leave because somebody paid your bill. You are welcome to stay as long as you like.’’
Well, we were stunned, awestruck and amazed. Who pays for nine people? We just couldn’t believe it.
Yes, people pay for two or even four people, but nine? He or she is a very, very nice person. Can you even believe somebody did that?
Peg Swisher
Manor Township