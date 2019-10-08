We couldn’t have had a better way to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month than by joining 500 Millersville University students on Oct. 2 for the ninth annual Breast-a-Ville event.
The goals of the day were awareness and knowledge. Booths, both educational and fun, were set up around the Student Memorial Center promenade. The students — either by playing bra pong or by answering questions about mammography, male breast cancer, genetics, etc. — were engaged, polite and interested in the subject at hand.
Many of the students, both male and female, shared family stories of struggles with breast cancer. Each student walked away with a bag of handouts and a themed T-shirt to remind them of the day. This year’s theme was “I wear pink for (fill in the blank).”
Knowledge can save lives!
A huge thank you to all who make this event possible each year, but especially to the students who give all of us a sense of security as to the quality of the generations to come.
Susan and John Garofola
Manheim Township