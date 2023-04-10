The letter writer who disagrees about the definition and use of the word “woke” writes at length about his perceptions of the word but fails to offer a better definition, other than examples of change to which he clearly objects (“Writers are wrong in defining ‘woke,’ ” April 3 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I fail to understand how “awareness of and attention to racial issues and social justice” could be considered perverse.

Equality, fairness, attention to climate change, diversity and facing the truth about our society have him fuming about attempts to reconcile our past and our present through understanding racism (critical race theory) and the history we were never taught.

The 1619 Project has not been debunked, but it continues to be attacked by those who haven’t actually read it. I encourage those who only have secondhand misinformation to actually read it. You may not agree with all of the opinions expressed, but perhaps considering a different point of view will give you insight into whatever it is you seem to fear.

Gayle Ray

Lititz