A child may struggle for months — or even years — with an undiagnosed learning disability or insufficient support. He or she may experience anxiety, frustration, fear, lack of relationships, falling grades, the inability to focus or maintain organization and memory challenges.

A learning disability is the cause of these significant struggles for 2.3 million children across the United States, according to the Learning Disabilities Association of America. It’s more common than most people realize, and early intervention can be transformative.

For many families, recognizing a learning difference may be at the heart of home, and school challenges can be difficult. Fear, social stigmas and a drive to “push through” can be among the many factors that delay seeking support.

As we observe Learning Disabilities Awareness Month in October, we want to raise awareness and remind our communities that not all great minds think alike. For children with learning differences, early intervention is a key to unlocking potential through the connection to the tools, techniques and personal support customized to their individual learning needs.

If your child’s attitude toward school or homework changes and seems out of the ordinary, it’s important not to discount those emotions as a phase. The first critical step is recognizing the struggles and starting a conversation.

I am the head of school at The Janus School, a K-12 day school in central Pennsylvania dedicated to the needs of students with learning differences.

Janet Gillespie

Head of School

The Janus School