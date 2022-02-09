When is the proper time and where is the proper place to discuss equality?

The framers of the U.S. Constitution decided that 1787 was not the time and Philadelphia was not the place.

The Confederacy decided that 1861 was not the time and south of the Mason-Dixon Line was not the place.

Conservatives stated that 1963 was not the time and the Lincoln Memorial was not the place.

Many school boards stated that 2021 was not the time and classrooms were not the place.

And a recent letter writer has suggested that 2022 is not the time and NFL commercials are not the place (“NFL should avoid polarizing issues,” Feb. 2).

When someone tells you that this is not the time or place, they likely mean that they don’t wish to discuss this issue at any time or place.

Keith R. Denlinger

West Hempfield Township