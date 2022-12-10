Thank you for the excellent Nov. 22 article about one of Lancaster County’s economic jewels — Lancaster Airport (“Flying high”).

It really is amazing that we have the third-busiest airport in Pennsylvania, surpassed only by Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In addition to the factors contributing to the growth in traffic cited in the LNP | LancasterOnline article, I’d like to add another: the launch of an aviation program at Eastern Mennonite University’s Lancaster site in the fall of 2018.

Beginning with a class of five aspiring aviators, we now have 37 active students who will earn a bachelor’s degree in leadership and organizational management, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration credentials needed to begin their professional piloting careers. Because our excellent flight training partner, Aero-Tech Services, is located at Lancaster Airport, our program is generating lots of traffic there.

It’s a great time to become a professional pilot. Boeing’s latest aviation workforce study projects that we will need over 600,000 new pilots worldwide in the next 20 years. At Eastern Mennonite University, we are not only doing our part to meet this need by helping our students obtain their technical qualifications, but we also are preparing them to assume leadership roles in the aviation enterprise.

John Sibole

Director of Aviation

Eastern Mennonite University at Lancaster