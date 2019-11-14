The U.S. wars on terrorism have exceeded the bounds of congressional authority. The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to declare war. It is also the duty of Congress to oversee U.S. wars, examining their scope and progress. This is not being done; Congress should take back its war powers responsibility.
These wars have been costly almost beyond belief when you take an honest reckoning of the effects of war. Typically we discuss the number of American deaths and injuries and the financial costs to us. The Center for Civilians in Conflict stresses the toll in civilian lives, and in the displacement, loss of livelihood and destruction of families and communities. Such a list loses some of its power until we can picture ourselves — Lancaster County and its people — suffering the same fate.
We should pay attention to the complicated and extenuating effects of our wars. At this moment there is strong bipartisan support for repealing the 2002 Iraq Authorization for the Use of Military Force. This authorized the president to invade Iraq with the purpose of defending the national security of the U.S. from the Saddam Hussein regime, but its range has been unjustly expanded. Leaving this authorization on the books allows the president to use it to justify attacking Iran or another country without congressional approval.
I have asked Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey to please preserve House provisions to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization for the Use of Military Force in the final National Defense Authorization Act.
Christine Crocamo
West Hempfield Township