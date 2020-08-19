Because of COVID-19, many states, including Pennsylvania, have encouraged their citizens to vote by mail in the November election. This is to protect poll workers and citizens — especially the elderly, who almost always vote — from the virus.

Voting is a constitutional right! Too many brave soldiers spilled their blood on battlefields to protect this right. Sadly, in an unprecedented move, this president is taking authoritarian actions to seemingly prevent us from voting in the safest way possible — by mail.

President Donald Trump has threatened to reject funding for the United States Postal Service and his administration installed a major campaign donor as postmaster general. Under that new leader, Louis DeJoy, the Postal Service has removed sorting machines from strategic locations and reportedly taken actions that have the effect of slowing mail delivery.

This creates a backlog in both the delivery of mail and prescription medications. For veterans who receive medications through Veterans Affairs, these are the reasons why your medications may be late.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Pennsylvania and several other states would need to change their dates for mail-in voting, because the Postal Service cannot guarantee delivery of ballots in time for the election.

In my view, the Trump administration and the postmaster general both believe that suppressing the vote in these ways will only increase the chances of Trump winning reelection. This kind of authoritarian move is often seen in countries such as Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia. Call our representatives and our governor and tell them this is intolerable. Demand protection and change.

Jim Cataldi

Manheim Township