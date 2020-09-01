Kudos to state Sen. Ryan Aument on his Aug. 27 op-ed, “Don’t be fooled by social media misinformation.” I kept reading and waiting for the other shoe to drop — some condemnation of the fake mainstream media, or Gov. Tom Wolf, or Joe Biden or radical, liberal Democrats in general.

But that never came. It was just solid, sage advice about avoiding being taken in by manipulative propaganda and conspiracy theories.

Aument should visit every high school in his district and give this presentation to the students. It would be a far better use of his time than participating in petty Harrisburg politics.

In any case, his disinclination to make this valuable piece partisan has given me hope that, once we’re rid of the pestilence currently inhabiting the White House, he and many of his colleagues can put down the Kool-Aid cups and revert to being real Republicans again.

David Bucher

Lititz