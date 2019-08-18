You’re a clever one, Sen. Ryan Aument. You begin your Aug. 11 Sunday LNP op-ed (“Hate only thrives where we let it”) with words we can all agree on. Then, there it is. According to you, the right needs to listen to concerns many have about easy access to guns by those who wish to harm themselves and others. But you also have a laundry list for the left: “To my friends on the left, this means recognizing the concerns many have with respect to the disregard for life, the breakdown of the family, the deterioration of our culture and the appropriate treatment for those with a mental health diagnosis.”
You have drawn a line in the sand with your insinuation that the left is somehow to blame or doesn’t understand the issues listed. As far as faith in God, you don’t have the angle here. I have a pastor. Millions of others have their own spiritual leaders. We don’t need politicians doing God’s work. We need you to do yours.
Please stop posturing yourself as worthy to lead because you believe in God. So do I and so do many others for whom God has a different name and face. You should be representing us all, not just those who voted for you and funded your campaign. I’m your constituent, too, and want more comprehensive gun laws. I’m not alone. At the end of the day, a gun has only one purpose, to kill. A gun gives hate its opportunity.
Linda Munafo
Mount Joy Township