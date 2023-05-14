I am writing because I care about the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in our community and I want them (including myself) to have full protection against discrimination in our state.

As it stands now, individuals may be denied housing, employment, education and public accommodations because of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression in our state.

This puts individuals at high financial, emotional and legal risk. As a gender-fluid pansexual growing up in Cocalico, I was not welcomed by peers and authority figures for the way I was born. I was seen as an outcast, or diseased.

I believe that our local lawmakers need to understand that discrimination takes a psychological and financial toll on individuals, local businesses and our communities.

I most strongly urge state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin to show support for Lancaster County’s LGBTQ+ community and enshrine civil rights for all Pennsylvanians by making it state law.

Discrimination is bad for business and diverse communities. Fairness and equality should not be a bipartisan issue. Please pass the Fairness Act in the state Senate now.

Daulton Bucher

Clay Township