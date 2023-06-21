Now that state House Bill 300 — the Fairness Act — has successfully moved out of the state House and on to the state Senate, it is incumbent upon Lancaster County’s state senators, Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, to lend their support to its passage.

The Fairness Act is as its title implies — the enshrining of fair protections for the LGBTQ+ community against some of the most prevalent and pernicious instances of discrimination in relation to education, public accommodations, housing and employment.

Lancaster County’s long and rich history boasts of equal rights and freedoms. The Fairness Act is simply an extension, to the LGBTQ+ community, of the same rights and freedoms that all other individuals and groups have enjoyed in this county for decades — an enjoyment of rights and freedoms that is not marginalized by discrimination.

Many Lancaster County residents have neighbors, friends, pastors, brothers, sisters, cousins, sons, daughters, mothers or fathers who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and it is unconscionable that they continue to suffer discrimination because of gender identity and sexual orientation.

Let’s call upon state Sens. Aument and Martin to support the Fairness Act when it is voted upon in the state Senate to bring fairness to all in Lancaster County and to remove Pennsylvania from its dubious distinction of being the only state in the Northeast that does not have a nondiscrimination act to protect LGBTQ+ individuals.

Patrick Kameen

Mount Joy