State Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin used a lot of ink defending their Empowering Families in Education Act and related legislation in their column published in the June 27 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Our bills are not an attack on the LGBTQ community”).

I am a grandmother with seven grandchildren in local public schools. I feel confident that my grandchildren would survive an encounter with “sexually explicit” material in the library or a discussion about gender identity or sexual orientation in the classroom.

They would not survive being shot to pieces at their desks by a crazed, angry young man wielding a semi-automatic rifle.

Sens. Aument and Martin, if you care so much about the well-being of schoolchildren, would you consider introducing some gun safety bills in the state Senate?

How about a bill creating a red flag law, with which the proper authorities could temporarily remove guns from the possession of anyone determined by a court to be a threat to himself, herself or others?

Or maybe a bill closing the background check gap? This gap allows people to buy a long gun such as a semi-automatic rifle from an individual seller without a background check.

Also, you could introduce a bill raising the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle to 21.

I know that some of your constituents are against gun control, but the majority of Americans support sensible gun laws like the ones mentioned above.

Do the right thing for the children of Pennsylvania!

Sandra Knaub

Warwick Township