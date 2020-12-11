State Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, in their Dec. 4 op-ed, “Lawmakers cannot overturn the results of the election,” clearly explained the subject expressed in their column’s title.

However, in my view, they repeatedly imply that there were problems with the presidential election in Pennsylvania. They acknowledge that the “procedural mistakes do not appear to have impacted the vote count enough to change the final election results,” but they do not mention what those problems were.

Here are quotes from their op-ed:

— “To be sure, there were procedural mistakes made in this election.”

— “Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court acted outside of their constitutional authority.”

— “... the remedy for these abuses. ...”

— “... many will point to allegations of fraud. ...”

— “... the issues with our most recent election.”

— “... the unnecessary chaos and confusion created by our secretary of state and Pennsylvania Supreme Court. ...”

— “In this tenuous moment. ...”

In this op-ed, I believe that Aument and Martin are implying there were serious issues with the election, and so they should have stated what these issues were. It appears to me that actually there were only minor controversies, which did not affect the results of the election.

John Ambler

Lancaster Township