Let me tell you about three people who visited state Sen. Ryan Aument recently to address the issue of gerrymandering: a Vietnam veteran who says gerrymandering — the drawing of voting district boundaries to rig elections — dishonors all who have given their lives for the United States; a woman who accompanied her mother to events as a member of Common Cause, a nonpartisan group that emphasizes principles over partisan politics; and myself, because I regard gerrymandering, which is done by both parties, as unjust and downright wrong.
We three constituents thank Aument for meeting with us to talk about fairer representation in our state’s voting districts. The senator supports redistricting reform, and he supports an independent commission to draw new and fair district maps.
We are so grateful for his support for fair maps and his willingness to meet with Fair Districts PA regarding its effort for reform, which would have nonpoliticians draw the new maps.
Although there are some maps that meet our state constitution’s requirement to be “compact and contiguous,” there are many that aren’t.
An overwhelming majority of voters believe gerrymandering is wrong. It’s difficult to comprehend that this deceitful practice has been around since 1812.
I encourage you to attend the House State Government Committee public hearing on redistricting from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Irvis Office Building, Room G50, Commonwealth Avenue, in Harrisburg. You can also check out the Fair Districts PA website at fairdistrictspa.com and sign its petition online.
Brenda Barnes
Lititz