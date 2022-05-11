State Sen. Ryan Aument has served with distinction in his representation of the 36th Senate District and has risen to a leadership position in the Senate Republican Caucus.

Aument supports stronger voter identification and has voted for funding to perform election audits. Regarding education, he supports school choice and more parental control over inappropriate content in school curriculum.

Aument’s opponent, Mike Miller, encouraged people to go to the homes of elected officials and “rattle their wives,” according to the Feb. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Election doubter may run for Senate.”

A few weeks ago, Miller’s supporters came to my door. We had a brief conversation about the voter survey sponsored by Audit the Vote PA, a group Miller is involved with. According to the May 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Voter survey unsound,” the survey was fundamentally flawed. In some households, the actual voters were not interviewed and vague answers were recorded as definitive. Residency during the 2020 election was not verified in many instances, which led to the the designation of “phantom voters.” At one household, no one answered the door, but “phantom voters” and “phantom registrations” were noted.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporting characterized the survey as “sloppy and incomplete at best and misleading at worst.”

The 36th Senate District must have a representative with integrity, experience and the foresight to meet the challenges Pennsylvania faces. I believe that person is Ryan Aument, and he deserves our vote on May 17.

Dennis Stuckey

Lititz

Former Lancaster County commissioner