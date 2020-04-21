A few weeks ago, LNP | LancasterOnline ran an article discussing concerns with New Holland Sales Stables operating during this unprecedented public health crisis (“Drawing a crowd,” March 31).

While I hope we all understand the need to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, I believe the article portrayed the continued operation of sales stables in a disingenuous manner, with an overtly negative tone. The suggestion that New Holland Sales Stables is operating “despite state Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent orders” is wrong.

All agricultural business has been deemed essential by state government officials and the Wolf administration. While some folks might not understand where their food comes from anymore, the reality is businesses like New Holland Sale Stables are a critical element of the food supply chain, especially in Lancaster County.

Any disruption to the food supply chain has the potential to cause significant harm to the safety and welfare of Pennsylvanians and Americans. In my view, the media’s coverage of New Holland Sales Stables was designed to stoke fear and anger in the community. That behavior is counterproductive and offers no solutions to the real problems facing us amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As an elected member of the New Holland Borough Council, I want to express my full and adamant support of our agricultural industries that continue working to keep food on our tables during this crisis. We should be thanking the hardworking farmers and agribusiness employees who continue to work every day. I ask that everyone join with me to thank our farmers.

Councilman Bryant Glick

New Holland Borough