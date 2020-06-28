On June 17, I went to the Ephrata Walmart to buy a few items I had run out of. In the store, I observed a lot of people who were not wearing a face mask. I asked several of them if they thought they should be wearing one. One woman completely ignored me, two other women said they didn’t believe they work and a man said he did not need one.

I asked an employee why this was permitted and she told me to speak with a manager. At checkout, I talked to a manager and she said she would talk to her supervisor.

It is attitudes like this that enable this virus to spread.

Allen Showalter

Denver