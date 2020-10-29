If you’re one of those who attended Monday’s MAGA rally at the Lancaster Airport, then you don’t get to tell the rest of us how pro-life you are.

By standing for hours on end in a large crowd, elbow to elbow, few of you with face coverings, in the middle of a deadly pandemic, you amply demonstrated, in my view, that you place no value at all on human life. Not your neighbor’s life, not the lives of your loved ones and not even your own.

When you participated in President Donald Trump’s superspreader event, you not only exposed yourself and others to a potentially fatal disease, you also revealed the hollowness of your opposition to abortion. Because I believe your actions show you are not pro-life, after all. Like the president you cheered for, you’re actually pro-death.

Ward Latshaw

East Hempfield Township