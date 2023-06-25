My suggested headline for this letter was “Christian right leads moral panic over LGBTQ+ issues.” But I believe an even better title would be “Radical Christians panic and plan attack on the LGBTQ+ community.”

There is nothing moral about that.

The Declaration of Independence promises every American citizen the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The continued attacks by various religious groups goes directly against those rights.

Those in the LGBTQ+ community continue to demand their equal rights. The same rights — no more, no less — that everyone else has.

Allowing these people their deserved rights does not take anything away from your rights.

It’s presumptuous of the Christian right to feel they are superior to every other citizen. They are not. Some among them want control of every aspect of American life. They forget that we are not a theocracy and that what they are pushing goes against the rights of others.

This is not moral.

If you have to make rules and laws that hurt a group of citizens to prove your own morals and faith, then you have no true morals or faith to prove. I continue to understand people by their actions, as they speak louder than words.

The Christian right might look within before determining what moral issues others may have. The radical attacks on the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals have crossed the line.

I am not anti-religion, Christian or any other, but crazy laws that harm others are not moral.

Curtis Krassowski

Ephrata Township