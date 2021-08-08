In 1970, I competed in high school track in the jumping events. In dual meets, competing against no more than five other competitors in the triple jump, I placed third four times.

In 2021, my best jump distance from 50 years ago would have placed second in the state track results for Class AAA girls.

This year at the state meet, there were 24 boys listed in the triple jump results. If the boys were included in the girls results, every single boy would have jumped farther than the state champion girl. The “worst” boy jumped a foot farther than the gold-medal winning girl. These are “statistics” that Jamie Beth Cohen seemingly doesn’t think exist (“Reflections on the fight for trans students in Hempfield,” July 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column).

My daughter worked very hard to be a runner in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. In the 800-meter run, she placed sixth in the league meet. This might not seem impressive to some, but there were 22 schools at that meet, so she managed to beat all but five girls from 22 schools. We were very proud. She achieved her placement in a time when there were no transgender athletes in the field. If there had been two, I believe she might not have received a medal.

When I competed 50 years ago, there was no girls track and field. That was added at the state level maybe 10 years later, to give girls an opportunity to compete against one another. Nobody would have dreamed that in 2021 women would be arguing against their own sex, in favor of transgender athletes.

James Dillner

Leola