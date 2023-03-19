There have been a few stories recently about the Commonwealth Court’s ruling in the public education funding lawsuit and how it will hopefully, finally provide for “fair” funding for education.

What has been conspicuously absent from any of the coverage is the actual level of state funding to local school districts — instead, we’re simply told it’s inadequate and unfair to some districts, such as the School District of Lancaster.

The School District of Lancaster and Columbia Borough School District get $11,584 and $10,756 in state aid per pupil, respectively. The other school districts in Lancaster County get an average of $5,301 per pupil. If federal aid is included, the discrepancy becomes even greater: about $14,000 and $12,000 per pupil for the School District of Lancaster and Columbia, respectively, versus about $6,000 per pupil for the rest of the county.

Spending per pupil is $23,899 and $21,999 at the School District of Lancaster and Columbia, respectively. The other districts in Lancaster County spend an average of $19,994 per pupil.

The School District of Lancaster and Columbia receive more than twice what other districts in Lancaster County receive in state aid. They spend more than the other districts in Lancaster County (excluding Pequea Valley).

At what point is the funding “fair”? Unfortunately, despite reams of evidence to the contrary, some people think that throwing more money at a deeply flawed educational system will somehow “fix” things.

That means that until educational outcomes improve — and I believe they never will under the current bureaucratically hidebound geographic monopoly model — there will be never-ending cries of “we just need more money.”

It’s not the money that drives educational outcomes, people.

Thomas Amlie

West Hempfield Township