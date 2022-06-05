A letter published in the May 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline expressed the writer’s appreciation for a response to his previous letter (“Expressing opinions and then listening”).

He wrote, “I want to thank the writer of that response. Although he clearly did not agree with my opinion, he did not feel the need to disparage me or transgender children.”

The writer added, “He made a reasoned and thoughtful argument. Although he did not change my mind, as I had not changed his, we both were able to express diverse views in a nonhostile manner. This is what makes our democracy work.”

My takeaway from this exchange is that, although it was respectful, it didn’t accomplish anything — neither writer revised his position as a result.

I have often wondered what effect letters to the editor have on their readers. While some letters just offer the writer’s personal opinion, others make a strong case for their position. Do the latter change many minds?

While it’s important for letter writers to be civil, it’s just as essential for readers to seriously consider any reasoned points that are made. Some opinions need to change if progress is to occur.

Nancy Kingsley

East Lampeter Township