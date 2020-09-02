Throughout the pandemic, with its multiple closures and recent reopenings, there has been a group of people who have been shockingly neglected when it comes to the financial help their families need: people who live with the elderly or have family members with health issues.

Because I am a school district employee, I know firsthand how this pandemic is affecting families like my own. I am married to a man who has multiple health issues. While the schools were closed, we stayed home and had all our groceries delivered or received them through no-contact, curbside pickups.

Now that schools are open, my choices are limited. I can either go back to work, and potentially watch my husband get sick (maybe even die), try to get approved for a very limited 12-week Family and Medical Leave Act absence or go on unpaid leave with the option of keeping my insurance at full price — over $1,000 a month for a high deductible plan. Imagine paying that without a paycheck!

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act does not address families like mine, and employers aren’t stepping up. Why not? How many have died unnecessarily because employers and our government — seemingly not caring what the consequences are in some families — have wanted to force people to work? I was told to show up, and that masks and shields are available. Do you feel the love? I don’t.

This is similar to the nursing home crisis, in that sick people are potentially being sent into the homes of our most vulnerable.

Connie Martello

Lancaster