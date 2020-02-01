Once again, LNP | LancasterOnline printed a letter vilifying “right-wing Republican evangelical fundamentalist Christians” (“Trump could lead us into carnage,” Jan. 16).
I bet your paper wouldn’t publish a letter criticizing Jews, Muslims or Buddhists. Only Christians are demonized. That said, the letter writer complained that “so many evangelical Christians voted for this man (Donald Trump) in hopes of ending legal abortion to save the lives of unborn fetuses.’’
Trump has many flaws. But at least he’s smart enough to understand that a “fetus” is an unborn human being with unalienable rights. Sadly, none of the 2020 Democratic/democratic socialist presidential candidates respect the rights of preborn U.S. citizens. Pro-life Americans, remember this when you vote.
JoAnn L. Fuir
Paradise Township