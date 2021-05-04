Salena Zito’s column, “Urban monuments to our political division,” in Thursday’s LNP | LancasterOnline was great.

Her column applies to my hometown of Coatesville, Chester County, as one of those urban monuments to political and racial division.

Zito is also right to make the analogy between the location of highways and the coincidental, so-called “urban development” when she writes: “Earlier this month, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in an interview, ‘There is racism physically built into some of our highways.’ ”

There is also racism built into the lack of highways, as in the delay in the construction of the Exton bypass —a delay that enabled the channeling of commerce into the West Chester area, rather than the western half of the county.

There was racism and classism built into the degradation of Coatesville’s social and economic infrastructure.

“But the problem is that when you make everything about race,” Zito writes, “you are often unable to reach people who would normally be sympathetic to your cause.”

Then let’s go beyond race to the point where everybody has contempt for politicians and the powerful.

Let’s admit that, as Zito writes, “the division between insiders and outsiders continues to divide the nation” — and has always divided the nation.

Three questions: What, then, is the litmus test to be an insider? How do we reduce the influence of insiders? And ... do we really want to reduce their influence since they already know how the machine works?

Richard T. Beck

Coatesville