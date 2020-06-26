After reading the LNP | LancasterOnline article concerning the Lancaster man who received a citation for being on the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach without a mask, I did not know if I should laugh or cry (“Lancaster man: Boardwalk citation was a ‘waste of time’,” June 17).

When walking on the boardwalk, the man was told by a cadet that masks are required. The police report says the man told the cadet that the cadet would have to make him. The Lancaster man says he doesn’t recall saying that.

Later, the police told him to put on a mask and he argued with them for two hours.

Then they asked his name and he gave a fake name. Now he says that was a joke.

He then was cited by the police.

You used 29 column inches in LNP | LancasterOnline and finished the article by publicizing his GoFundMe campaign to help him raise $25,000 for his legal fees.

Can you imagine such sympathetic coverage if this Lancaster man was Black or Brown?

John Gouveia

Lancaster