For years I’ve noticed any time I read any report by The Associated Press, you will usually find something negative about our president and a positive spin on anything Democrat. Even more disturbing is how the AP runs cover for Democrats by what is not reported.

A perfect example: a March 24 story on the front page of LNP | LancasterOnline with the headline “Political tension derails aid plan.” The article states: “Democrats are holding out as they argue the package is tilted toward corporations and should do more to help suddenly jobless workers.” What it failed to point out was the enormous number of pork items added by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi that had nothing to do with helping jobless workers.

Also, an AP article in the April 6 LNP | LancasterOnline, “US waited 2 months to order supplies” again appeared to carry the ball for the Democratic National Committee. As late as the end of January, scientific adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was downplaying the threat of the novel coronavirus based on early World Health Organization reports saying the virus wasn’t contagious. But President Donald Trump gets the blame for a delayed response?

The criticism by Kathleen Sebelius — former President Barack Obama's health and human services secretary — that Trump allowed the federal stockpile of personal protective equipment to be depleted was amazing, considering it was depleted on her watch during the 2009 H1N1 epidemic and was not replenished.

Instead of acting as the DNC propaganda machine, wouldn’t the media better serve us by concentrating on letting us know what to do to protect ourselves?

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township