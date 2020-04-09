This is regarding the Associated Press article on the front page of LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday (“US waited 2 months to order supplies”).

The article begins: “As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment.”

This is incorrect. On Jan. 14, the World Health Organization, in a tweet, stated: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of” the novel coronavirus identified in Wuhan, China.

So it could not have been early January.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since the Reagan presidency, declared as late as Jan. 26 that COVID-19 was “a very, very low risk to the United States.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Another AP article discusses Nancy Pelosi taking a walking tour of San Francisco’s Chinatown on Feb. 24 to let tourists and locals know it was safe to visit.

So where does the notion that the Trump administration squandered two months come from? We know where it comes from. A dishonest reporter.

Do you think you have an obligation to inform? Or just cut and paste from the AP and Reuters? Is it enough that the article says President Donald Trump is bad, and so you don’t care about the truth?

Aron Dercher

Lancaster